Eflin (3-5) took the loss Saturday as the Rays were downed 4-3 by the Pirates, giving up four runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out six.

Pittsburgh stung the right-hander for a run in the first inning and three more in the third, and while Eflin settled in after that, the Tampa Bay offense wasn't able to put together a comeback. Eflin's last quality start came May 7, and in six outings since then, he's stumbled to a 4.86 ERA despite a 1.17 WHIP and 24:2 K:BB in 33.1 innings. He'll look to turn things around in his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Nationals.