Manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that the Orioles will place Eflin on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Eflin was pulled from his start Monday against Arizona due to shoulder fatigue, but an MRI determined that the issue is in his lat. A return timetable may emerge once he's cleared to begin a throwing program, but that will have to wait until after his one-week no-throw period. Colin Selby was added to the Orioles' taxi squad ahead of Tuesday's contest and will likely replace Eflin on the active roster once the latter's move to the IL is official.