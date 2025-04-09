The Orioles placed Eflin on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain.
Eflin had to be lifted from Monday's outing in Arizona with what the team initially referred to as shoulder fatigue, but an MRI revealed a low-grade lat strain. A timetable for Eflin will become clearer after he is cleared to throw, but it's sure to be longer than a minimum stay on the IL.
