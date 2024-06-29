Eflin (4-5) earned the win against the Nationals on Friday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

Eflin threw 66 of 93 pitches for strikes and earned his first victory since May 13 and first quality start since May 7. The 30-year-old has now recorded at least six strikeouts over each of his past three outings and has only walked three batters in 28.1 June innings. On the season, Eflin owns a 3.92 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 69:7 K:BB over 87.1 innings and lines up to face the Royals next week.