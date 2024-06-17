Eflin did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against Atlanta. He struck out seven.

Eflin entered the sixth inning with a four-run lead, but after retiring the first two batters in the frame, he allowed four consecutive singles and was removed one out shy of completing six full innings. The seven strikeouts marked a season high for Eflin, who had failed to record more than three strikeouts during any of his previous five starts. He'll carry a 4.12 ERA and 1.17 WHIP into his next start, currently slated to take place over the weekend when the Rays travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates.