The Orioles activated Eflin (lat) from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Angels.

The right-hander was sidelined just over a month due to a lat strain, but he'll rejoin Baltimore's rotation after firing four scoreless frames in his lone rehab start last weekend. Eflin threw only 58 pitches in that outing, so he will likely have some workload limitations for his first couple starts back with the Orioles. The 31-year-old delivered quality starts in all three of his outings prior to the injury and had a 3.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB over 18 innings.