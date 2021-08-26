Wheeler (10-9) allowed seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and no walks while striking out 10 across eight innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rays.

Wheeler allowed two home runs, which accounted for four of his five earned runs. He worked through eight innings having been charged with only two runs but was left in to start the ninth inning despite having thrown 93 pitches. Wheeler fell apart from there, allowing a single, double and three-run homer, which ultimately spoiled his outing and put him in line for the loss. Positively, Wheeler reached double-digit strikeouts for only the second time in 13 starts since June 16. Despite the disappointing conclusion to this outing, Wheeler still has a 2.90 ERA with a 204:36 K:BB across 176.2 innings on the campaign.