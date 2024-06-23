Wheeler (9-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 12-1 rout of the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on two hits over seven innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The right-hander was dominant, generating 31 called or swinging strikes among his 97 pitches as he racked up his sixth quality start in his last seven trips to the mound. Wheeler is 5-1 over that stretch with a 2.96 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 42:13 K:BB through 45.2 innings, and he'll look to stay locked in for his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Marlins.