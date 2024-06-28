Wheeler allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against Miami on Thursday.

Wheeler cruised through six scoreless frames before running into trouble in the seventh. In that inning, he retired the first two batters he faced before allowing back-to-back singles. The right-hander was then given the hook, and both runners came around to score following his departure. Wheeler nonetheless managed a quality start -- his seventh over his past eight outings. He's tied for first in the league with 13 quality starts on the season and has registered a 2.73 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 112:31 K:BB over 105.2 innings.