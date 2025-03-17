Manager Rob Thomson announced Monday that Wheeler will receive the start for the Phillies' March 27 season opener versus the Nationals in Washington, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

He will square off against MacKenzie Gore, who was named the Nationals' Opening Day starter earlier Monday. Wheeler was an obvious choice after another stellar showing in 2024 in which he collected a 2.57 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 224:52 K:BB across an even 200 innings during the regular season.