Wheeler (7-3) earned the win Monday against Milwaukee, allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

Wheeler nearly pitched seven shutout innings, but he surrendered a solo home run to former teammate Rhys Hoskins with two outs in the seventh inning. Wheeler turned in his fourth-consecutive quality start Monday, bringing his season total to 10. Wheeler has pitched to a 2.23 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 91 strikeouts in 80.2 innings this season, all of which rank top 10 in the league. He will look to keep rolling in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next Tuesday in Boston.