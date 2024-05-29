Wheeler did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's loss to the Giants, throwing six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and two walks. He struck out nine.

Wheeler's excellent start got wasted after the Phillies were shut out in Tuesday's loss. The Giants scattered just two hits against him, and his most dominant inning came in the third when he struck out the side. Tuesday was Wheelers third start this season tossing a shutout while allowing two or fewer hits and striking out at least eight. He now has nine quality starts in 12 tries and will carry a 2.32 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 85:23 K:BB (73.2 innings) into a projected outing against the brewers to begin next week.