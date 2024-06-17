Wheeler (8-4) suffered the loss Sunday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Orioles. He struck out four.

It was a long day for Wheeler, who allowed four homers on the day after having previously allowed only six long balls over his first 14 starts this season. The eight earned runs allowed matched a career high for Wheeler, who hadn't given up that many in a start since 2018 and raised his ERA from 2.16 to 2.84 with the effort. Wheeler had won his previous eight decisions prior to Sunday's loss, which dropped him to 8-4 on the season. He'll look to get back on track during his next start, currently slated to take place next weekend when the Diamondbacks come to Philly for a rematch of last season's NLCS.