Wheeler (8-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Red Sox, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out four.

Two of the hits came on the first two batters he faced as Boston pushed across a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Wheeler shut the opposition down the rest of the way. The right-hander exited after 88 pitches (59 strikes) with his fifth straight quality start and 11th of the season, putting him in a tie for the major-league lead with four other pitchers. Wheeler will take a 2.16 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 95:27 K:BB through 87.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Baltimore.