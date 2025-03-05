Wheeler threw two innings during Tuesday's Grapefruit League start against the Yankees, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts.

Wheeler wasn't at his best while taking the loss, and he now holds an 11.25 ERA and 2.25 WHIP with six punchouts over two starts during spring training. Although fantasy managers would like to see Wheeler sharpen things up ahead of the regular season, the star right-hander has proven to be a model of consistency throughout his Phillies career and shapes up as one of the safer pitching options in the early rounds of drafts. Wheeler has made at least 26 starts in each of the past four seasons, and he led the National League with a 0.95 WHIP a year ago.