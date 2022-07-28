Cederlind (elbow) is expected to visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in the coming days, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Cederlind suffered a setback in his recovery from recurrent elbow soreness in mid-July, and he hopes that his upcoming examination will help pinpoint the issue. However, Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that a second surgery isn't being considered. A better timetable for Cederlind's return could come into focus following his meeting with Dr. ElAttrache.