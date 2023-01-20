Andujar was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

As a result of the team bringing in Andrew McCutchen, Andujar was removed from the 40-man roster Friday. The 27-year appeared in 36 games with the Yankees and Pirates in 2022, producing a .235 average with one homer, 17 RBI, 13 runs and four stolen bases over 132 at-bats. Considering the lack of consistent options on Pittsburgh's major-league roster, Andujar will likely get another shot with the Pirates in 2023 if he stays with the organization.