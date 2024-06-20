Andujar went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Royals.

Andujar has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, and he has multiple hits in six of those contests. During the hot stretch, he's batting .381 (16-for-42) with two extra-base hits. The outfielder is up to a .330/.340/.440 slash line with two home runs, one stolen base, 14 RBI, 12 runs scored and four doubles over 94 plate appearances, which has been more than enough for him to see steady playing time in left field since his season debut May 24.