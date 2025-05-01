Andujar is starting at third base and batting fifth in Thursday's game versus the Rangers.

It's the first start at third base at the major-league level for Andujar since 2021 and the first start at the hot corner at any level since 2022. While it seems unlikely that the Athletics will use Andujar at third base regularly, it gives him a potential path to playing time following Tyler Soderstrom's move to left field.