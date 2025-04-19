Andujar went 3-for-4 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers.

Andujar rested Thursday and came back into the lineup with a strong game. He's logged multiple hits in six of his 17 games this season, which has seen him bat .300 (18-for-60) so far. He's added a home run, seven RBI, seven runs scored, a double and no stolen bases across 66 plate appearances. Andujar continues to serve as the Athletics' primary left fielder, but he's provided little more than a strong batting average.