Andujar will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Andujar broke into the big leagues as a third baseman with the Yankees in 2017, but he's seen most of his action in the corner outfield since the 2021 season. However, with the recent promotion of first baseman Nick Kurtz from Triple-A Sacramento having resulted in Tyler Soderstrom taking over as the Athletics' primary left fielder, Andujar has been seeing more time at third base of late as manager Mark Kotsay makes an effort to keep his bat in the lineup. Andujar will be making his fourth straight start and his third in a row at third base, where he's seemingly supplanted Gio Urshela as the primary option. Andujar could face more competition for reps at the hot corner from Luis Urias once Zack Gelof (wrist) returns from the injured list and takes over as the Athletics' primary second baseman.