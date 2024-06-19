Andujar went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single in a win over the Royals on Tuesday.

The hot-hitting veteran kept rolling Tuesday, authoring his fifth two-hit tally in the last nine games while recording his first RBI since June 1. Andujar hasn't provided much pop of late -- he counts a pair of doubles as his only extra-base hits in that aforementioned nine-game span -- but his .314/.326/.430 slash line across 89 plate appearances this season is essentially above reproach.