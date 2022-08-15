Thompson registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-7 loss to San Francisco, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings.

Thompson put multiple runners on in three of his four frames with the big blow coming on a LaMonte Wade three-run home run during a four-run second inning. He departed down 5-0 but Pittsburgh's offense was able to storm back and help the 28-year-old avoid a fourth loss in five starts. During the recent slide, Thompson has surrendered 24 runs across 24 innings while putting 44 runners on base. He carries a 5.34 ERA and 1.51 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for next weekend against Cincinnati.