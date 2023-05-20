DeGrom (elbow) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Friday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
This marked the second time this week deGrom threw a session. After Friday's exercise, he rested before going to the outfield to play catch. It was all positive news for deGrom, who said he feels like he's "turned a corner" in his recovery from what was diagnosed as elbow inflammation. "Everything felt good," deGrom said. "We are heading in the right direction." The Rangers haven't discussed a rehab assignment yet, and it should be noted the right-hander didn't take a significant amount of time away from throwing.
