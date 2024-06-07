DeGrom (elbow) is slated to throw his first bullpen session since last June's Tommy John surgery during the Rangers' June 17-23 homestand, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

DeGrom resumed flat-ground throwing Wednesday following a scheduled de-loading period as he continues his rehab from a second Tommy John operation. The right-hander has hit all the necessary markers in his recovery so far but has many more to go. If everything goes according to plan, deGrom looks to be tracking toward a season debut sometime in August, although that's very tentative at this point.