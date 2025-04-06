DeGrom allowed four earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three across 5.2 innings Saturday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

DeGrom was staked to a four-run lead and held the Rays in check through five innings. However, he allowed a two-run home run in the sixth inning and was pulled in the same frame after allowing a two-out double with the runner ultimately coming around to score. While the line was a bit inflated, deGrom uncharacteristically struggled to get strikeouts and was forced to work around plenty of baserunners.