DeGrom (11-10) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, striking out two while allowing three runs on five hits and four walks in 4.1 innings.

The veteran right-hander didn't have his best stuff on the mound, matching a season low in punchouts and lending at least four free passes for the third time this year. It was deGrom's shortest outing since Aug. 25 against the White Sox, breaking up a four-start streak with at least five innings and two or fewer runs allowed. His final appearance of the regular season is set to come in Minnesota, with deGrom carrying a career-worst 3.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 196:43 K:BB over 158.2 innings as he searches for his fifth career 200-strikeout campaign.