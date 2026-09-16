DeGrom (11-9) picked up the win after allowing two runs on hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out eight.

DeGrom fanned at least seven batters for the fourth consecutive start after recording eight strikeouts Tuesday. The right-hander made just one mistake, giving up a two-run homer to Nick Sogard in the third inning. Despite the homer, the right-hander has yielded just four runs over his last four starts. This year, the 38-year-old owns a 3.79 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 194:39 K:BB over 154.1 innings. DeGrom is slated to make his next start Sunday against Toronto.