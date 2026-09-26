DeGrom (11-11) took the loss Friday against the Twins after allowing eight runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings.

DeGrom matched a season high in runs allowed at the worst possible time, as the Rangers are in a tight race to win the AL West. The subpar outing overshadowed the fact that the star hurler also recorded his 200th strikeout of the season Friday, reaching the milestone for the first time since 2019. DeGrom made 31 starts this season and pitched at least 160 innings in back-to-back years for the first time since 2018 and 2019. He finishes the regular season with a 4.20 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 162.2 frames. If the Rangers make the playoffs, expect DeGrom to take the ball in the AL Wild Card round.