DeGrom allowed one hit and struck out 12 batters over six innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Thursday.

DeGrom was downright dominant from the outset, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced. The veteran hurler racked up 20 whiffs and 12 punchouts overall on a modest 92 pitches. The Mariners put only one runner on base against him, and that came on an infield single in his sixth and final frame. When deGrom departed he was in line for the win, but the Rangers' bullpen let him down and couldn't hold a 3-0 lead. Still, this was a third straight impressive outing by the right-hander following an eight-run, 3.2-inning blowup against the White Sox on Aug. 25. During those subsequent three contests, deGrom has allowed only two runs across 19 frames while posting an incredible 27:1 K:BB. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is slated to be a home tilt versus Boston.