DeGrom (10-9) earned the win Monday, allowing a hit and no walks over seven scoreless innings in an 8-1 win over the Athletics. He struck out eight.

Coming off a disastrous eight-run outing last time out, deGrom looked like his peak self, allowing just one hitter to reach base across seven shutout frames. The 38-year-old continues to rack up strikeouts, as he's now punched out eight-plus batters 10 times this season and boasts a 10.9 K/9. DeGrom will take a 4.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 167:37 K:BB across 137.1 innings (26 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Rays.