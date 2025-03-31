DeGrom allowed two hits and two walks over five scoreless frames in a no-decision against Boston on Sunday. He struck out six batters in the Rangers' win.

DeGrom looked sharp in his season debut; he generated 16 whiffs, including 10 with his slider, and coughed up just one extra-base hit. His fastball averaged 96.7 mph and touched 98.1 mph. DeGrom went into the start with a limit of around 75 pitches or five innings, which he nearly matched with his 73 pitches (49 strikes) across five frames. The veteran righty should progressively see his workload expand, starting with his next projected outing this weekend at home against the Rays.