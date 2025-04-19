DeGrom (0-1) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings, taking the loss versus the Dodgers on Friday.

This is the definition of a hard-luck loss -- deGrom gave up a solo home run to Tommy Edman on the second pitch of the game, and that was the difference. DeGrom threw 61 of 96 pitches for strikes in this strong start, so his workload limitations look to be just about gone after his fourth outing. This was deGrom's first quality start of the season, and a strong bounce-back effort from allowed three runs, including two home runs, on three hits and four walks over four innings to the Mariners last Friday. For the season, the right-hander has a 3.32 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB across 21.2 innings, though he's also given up five homers.