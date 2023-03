Gray allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four over four scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the Dodgers.

After being scratched from his second scheduled Cactus League start due to back tightness, Gray has been put together seven scoreless innings over two starts. He's yet to allow a run over nine spring innings. The 31-year-old right-hander will not be tasked with the being team's ace, as he was in 2022, which could work in his favor.