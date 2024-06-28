Gray (3-4) took the loss against the Orioles on Thursday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one batter over five innings.

Gray fell behind 3-0 after one inning and 6-0 after three, and by the time he exited after five frames Texas was down 8-1. The right hander notched just two whiffs among his 73 pitches and recorded a season-low one punchout. Gray pitched well in registering six scoreless innings his previous time on the mound, but he surrendered nine runs over three frames in his previous start, so he's difficult for fantasy managers to gauge right now. His ERA on the season is still a respectable 3.77, but for context, it was at 2.21 coming into June.