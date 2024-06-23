Gray (3-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two hits over six scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory over the Royals. He struck out three.

Both hits were third-inning singles, but Gray shut down the rally and proceeded to retire the final 10 batters he faced before exiting. The right-hander tossed 72 pitches (51 strikes) en route to his sixth quality start of the season, but Saturday marked the first time he'd lasted at least six innings in a start since May 15. Gray will take a 3.03 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 68:19 K:BB through 71.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Baltimore.