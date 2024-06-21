Gray will start Saturday's game against the Royals, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Gray was scheduled to throw Monday at Milwaukee on seven days rest, but he'll have his start bumped up to Saturday to give Max Scherzer (thumb/back) extra rest. Gray had surrendered two or fewer runs 12 consecutive starts before being rocked for nine runs in three innings against the Mets on Monday. He yielded two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts across seven innings in a start against the Royals on May 5.