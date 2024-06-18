Gray (2-3) allowed nine runs on 11 hits in three-plus innings Monday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Mets.

Gray never found his footing Monday and the Mets took advantage. Most of the damage came during a six-run second inning and his night was finished after allowing a two-run shot to Brandon Nimmo in the fourth. Gray had allowed nine earned runs over his previous 50 innings before Monday's brutal outing. His season ERA shot up from 2.17 to 3.31 as a result. Gray's next outing is projected to be in Milwaukee.