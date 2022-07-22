Gray (7-4) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Marlins.

Gray dominated the Marlins, and he allowed only three runners to reach scoring position in the start while also generating 13 swinging strikes on 94 total pitches. Gray has been excellent across his last eight starts, maintaining a 1.81 ERA while punching out 58 across 49.2 innings. That strong stretch has lowered his ERA on the campaign to 3.48 across 95.2 frames.