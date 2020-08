Gibson (0-2) took the loss versus the Mariners on Monday, allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

Gibson did relatively well until the fifth inning, when he allowed a three-run go-ahead blast to Kyle Lewis. The Rangers were unable to retake the lead, and Gibson was on the hook for his second loss. He's got a 4.11 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 15.1 innings this season. The right-hander will make his next start Sunday in Colorado.