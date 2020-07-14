Glasnow (undisclosed) was spotted on the field Tuesday at the Rays' summer camp workout, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Glasnow's appearance is his first at Rays camp since the team resumed training July 3. A reason behind his absence was never provided, but now that he's back with the team, Glasnow will have 10 days to get his arm conditioned for starting duty before the Rays begin their season July 24 versus the Blue Jays. While Glasnow is expected to serve as the team's No. 3 starter in 2020, his delayed arrival at camp could prompt the Rays to push him to the back of the rotation schedule or skip one his turns entirely as he looks to build up his pitch count.