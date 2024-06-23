Glasnow (8-5) picked up the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits over seven innings while striking out 10.

Glasnow got off to a great start, going 1-2-3 through each of the first three innings while striking out five of the first 11 batters he faced. He would allow just one unearned run over the first six frames before leaving a slider up in the zone in the seventh, which Logan O'Hoppe launched into the stands for a solo shot. Glasnow has been spectacular as of late, with the exception of his road outing against the Yankees three starts back, allowing no more than three hits in four of his last five outings. He's also posted double-digit strikeouts in two of his last three starts and now carries a 40:4 K:BB in June to go along with a 2.42 ERA.