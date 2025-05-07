Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Glasnow (shoulder) will resume playing catch Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow will soon resume throwing after having been shut down ever since exiting his April 27 start versus the Pirates due to right shoulder inflammation. Though the right-hander hasn't been out for a prolonged period, he'll likely need to complete a simulated game and/or a minor-league rehab start before the Dodgers activate him from the 15-day injured list. A target date for his return should come into focus once he reaches the point in his throwing program where he's facing hitters.