Glasnow (7-5) picked up the win Sunday against Kansas City, allowing three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts across seven scoreless innings.

Glasnow was exceptional Sunday, striking out at least nine batters for a third straight start and completing his first scoreless start since April 21. He didn't allow an extra-base hit in the outing and got into the win column for the first time in seven starts. Glasnow leads MLB with 125 strikeouts across 93.0 innings and his ERA dropped from 3.24 to 3.00 after Sunday's start. The 30-year-old is tentatively scheduled to face the Angels next time out.