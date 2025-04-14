Glasnow did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Cubs, pitching six innings while allowing two runs on three hits and a walk. He struck out seven.

After yielding five runs over two innings in his previous outing, Glasnow looked much sharper in this 98-pitch effort but generated a middling seven whiffs. The two blemishes on the right-hander's evening were a pair of solo shots -- one by Pete Crow-Armstrong in the third, the other by Michael Busch in the sixth. Through 13 innings, Glasnow's ERA now stands at 4.85 and is paired with a 17:9 K:BB. He currently lines up to make his next start against the Rangers on the road next weekend.