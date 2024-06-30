Glasnow did not factor into the decision in a win over the Giants on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings while striking out one.

Glasnow didn't have his best stuff Saturday, allowing the leadoff man to reach in each of his three innings of work while surrendering four extra-base hits. It marked the right-hander's shortest outing of the campaign and the second time in his last four starts that he's given up five runs. Glasnow also struck out only one batter in the contest, a season low, after fanning at least nine in four straight starts coming in.