Whitlock struck out one in a perfect inning and earned a save over Tampa Bay on Friday.

Whitlock needed just eight pitches to roll through the Rays in order. It was his sixth save of the year and third in his last four appearances. The 26-year-old now owns a 2.90 ERA with a 72:13 K:BB through 71.1 innings this season. Whitlock should continue seeing a large portion of Boston's save opportunities while Tanner Houck (back) is out.