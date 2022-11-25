Whitlock (hip) is progressing in his rehab program and indicated Monday he is preparing to open the 2023 season as a starter, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander started nine games last season but has primarily worked as a reliever since he made his MLB debut in 2021. Whitlock has been effective with a 2.73 ERA across 77 outings, and Boston now plans to move him to the rotation to begin next season. The 26-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right hip in late September and is expected be ready for spring training as he ramps up his throwing program in December.