Whitlock underwent successful arthroscopic right hip surgery Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
With the Red Sox reporting that Whitlock experienced no complications with his procedure, the expectation is that he'll be back to full strength for spring training. What's less certain for Whitlock is which role he'll fill for the Boston pitching staff in 2023 after he dabbled between starting and working high-leverage relief this season, accruing a 4-2 record and six saves to go with a 3.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 82:15 K:BB across 78.1 innings. Expect manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox front office to should shed more light on Whitlock's role heading into the upcoming season at some point over the winter.
