Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Will play outfield in winter ball
Chavis (oblique) will play winter ball in Puerto Rico, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Chavis, who is likely to be shut down for the remainder of the regular season, will play first base, second base and get some repetitions in left field while playing for Caguas Criollos. The 24-year-old has never played left field in the majors but will try to add position flexibility moving forward.
